Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
9th and Watkins Sts.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine
LILLIAN PISANO
LILLIAN (Baird) PISANO

LILLIAN (Baird) PISANO Notice
PISANO
LILLIAN (nee Baird)


February 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late James "Jerry" Pisano. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy McMullen. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to American Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Phila., PA 19102.

www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020
