PISANO
LILLIAN (nee Baird)
February 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late James "Jerry" Pisano. Beloved sister of the late Dorothy McMullen. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING SATURDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of St. Nicholas of Tolentine, 9th and Watkins Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Ent. Calvary Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to American Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Phila., PA 19102.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 27, 2020