Peacefully on March 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Angelo A. Pilla, Jr. Devoted mother of Cynthia A. Zickel (Joseph), the late Stephen M. Pilla and the late Angela M. Pilla. Loving grandmom of Catherine Anania (Andrew), Juliet Zickel and the late Blake Pilla. Great grandmother of Harper Rose Anania. Dear sister of Rita Gizzio and Vincent Martino. Also survived by her nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Gathering and Funeral Mass at a later date.


