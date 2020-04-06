The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
LILLIAN ROSE (Yushinski) DONAHUE

DONAHUE
LILLIAN ROSE (nee Yushinski)


Age 89, of Springfield, PA on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Donahue. Loving mother of Amy Cassidy (Gerald); caring grandmother of Patrick Cassidy (Cara) and Amy Patricia Cassidy; dear great grandmother "GG" of Kendall and Ryan. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Simon and Jude School, 6 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA 19382, would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382 (610) 431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020
