DONAHUE
LILLIAN ROSE (nee Yushinski)
Age 89, of Springfield, PA on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James A. Donahue. Loving mother of Amy Cassidy (Gerald); caring grandmother of Patrick Cassidy (Cara) and Amy Patricia Cassidy; dear great grandmother "GG" of Kendall and Ryan. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the St. Simon and Jude School, 6 Cavanaugh Ct, West Chester, PA 19382, would be greatly appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 6, 2020