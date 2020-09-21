On September 19, 2020. Beloved wife of Dr. Edwin Rothman (deceased); loving mother of Allen and Dr. Ilene Rothman; grandmother of Charles (deceased) and Daniel, sister to Mildred, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by one sister (Freda) and two brothers (Herman and Morris). Ms. Rothman was a graduate of Hunter College with a BA in Political Science and a Master's degree in Education as well as post-graduate credits from Arcadia University and Penn State. She was a much beloved second and third grade teacher for many years at Wyncote Elementary School in the Cheltenham Township school district. After retiring from teaching, Ms. Rothman remained very active to the present day in service to her community, often in leadership roles. Involvement included Board member of Community Scholars of Arcadia University developing courses and trips, volunteer work at Woodmere Art Museum, co-chair of the trip committee of the Cheltenham Township Adult School coordinating as well as leading many trips and was elected to the Board of Directors of the Coventry House for multiple terms. Ms. Rothman was a dear friend to many and was an avid bridge player and reader. She and her husband enjoyed subscriptions to the Philadelphia Orchestra as well as many of the downtown theaters. Ms. Rothman also loved to travel. She and her husband traveled in Europe as well as to many National Parks in the western United States and made numerous visits to family, especially enjoying spending time with her grandsons. She was a cherished and loving grandma as well as an excellent cook for her family. There will be a private family graveside service. Contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to the Cheltenham Township Adult School (1414 Panther Road, Wyncote, PA 19095) or Autism on the Seas Foundation (494 Bridgeport Ave, Suite 101-346, Shelton, CT. 06484-4762; designate as "Charlie Grant").