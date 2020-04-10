|
|
SMITH
LILLIAN S.
Passed away April 9, 2020. Daughter of the late Max and Bertha Smith. Dear sister of the late Herbert Smith, and sister-in-law of Carolyn Smith Ohl. Loving aunt of Marc Smith (Miesha Barnes), and Amy Weissberger (Michael). Great-aunt of Hannah, Zachary, Emma, and Sidney. Lillian was a longtime, dedicated teacher in the Philadelphia School System. She was also a loyal supporter of the SPCA, and the Humane League. Contributions in her memory may be made to either charity. Services for Lillian are private.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020