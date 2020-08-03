1/1
LILLIE MAE GRANT
GRANT
LILLIE MAE


Passed into peace on Friday, July 24, 2020 in Christiana Hospital in Newark, DE. She was the wife of the late Robert Grant, Jr. and mother of the late Robert Grant III. She is survived by Daughter, Melinda Grant-Branch (Samuel), daughter in law, Linda Grant, sister, Lena Mae Lester, grand-children and great grand-children. Services Monday, August 3rd at 12 noon at the Chapel of the Ivy Hill Cemetery, 1201 Easton Road, Phila., PA 19150. Viewing 11 A.M. to 12 noon. Interment private. Arrangements:

Linda M. Townsend, Funeral Director, Delaware County


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 3, 2020.
