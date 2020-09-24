Or Copy this URL to Share

Suddenly, Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved mother of Jennifer and the late William C. Douglas. Loving daughter of Dorothy Canning. Grandmother of Brandon, Billy, Brittany, Tommy and Jenna. Great grandmother to Cameron and Matthew. Also survived by nieces , nephews and countless friends. Relatives, friends and co-workers of Lowe's are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M. at the GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3330 "G" St., Phila. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store