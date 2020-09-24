1/1
LINDA C. DOUGLAS
Suddenly, Sept. 21, 2020. Beloved mother of Jennifer and the late William C. Douglas. Loving daughter of Dorothy Canning. Grandmother of Brandon, Billy, Brittany, Tommy and Jenna. Great grandmother to Cameron and Matthew. Also survived by nieces , nephews and countless friends. Relatives, friends and co-workers of Lowe's are invited to her Viewing Saturday 9:30 A.M. at the GUCKIN FUNERAL MANSION, 3330 "G" St., Phila. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment private.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 24, 2020.
