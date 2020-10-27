1/
LINDA (nee RISOLIA) CIMINO
Passed on October 24, 2020. Devoted wife of Nicholas. Beloved mother of Alexis. Cherished daughter of Frank Risolia and Joan (nee Staffieri). Daughter-in-law of Rosalie (Avellino) Cimino. Sister of Frank Risolia, Sister-in-law of Kristin (Albert) Williams and Lisa Cimino. Niece of Darlene Staffieri. Also survived by many cousins. Viewing Thursday 9:00 A.M. at Epiphany Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Cross Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to Susan G. Komen Fdn. would be appreciated.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Epiphany Church
OCT
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Epiphany Church
