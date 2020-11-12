1/1
Linda (nee Gogel) Dixon
Passed away unexpectedly on November 9, 2020 at the age of 68. She is the beloved wife of over 50 years to Francis "Frank" Dixon. Devoted mother of Frank Dixon (Tracy), Shannon Cahill (Michael), and Alison Drumheller (Mark). Loving Mom-Mom to Ricky, Michael, Aidan, Caden, and Ava Leigh. Dear sister of James Gogel (Kathy) and aunt of Jamie, Lisa, and Patrick. Sadly missed by her other nieces and nephews and extended family. Linda was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles Gogel and Lois Gabrick Gogel. She was raised in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. Linda graduated from Our Lady Help of Christians grade school and Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls. She was employed as a tax examiner for the IRS for 34 years. Whenever she would drop her grandkids off to school, Linda would say "Make someone smile today!". She is the best wife, mother, Mom-Mom and friend. The family asks that everyone, in Linda's honor, would "Make someone smile today!" Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Monday Nov. 16, 2020 from 9:30-10:45 A.M. in Christ our Light Catholic Church 402 Kings Hwy North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. McELVARR FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 12, 2020.
Funeral
Christ our Light Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Christ our Light Catholic Church
