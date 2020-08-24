1/1
LINDA JANE (Tarquinto) HAWKINS
1947 - 2020
HAWKINS
LINDA JANE (née Tarquinto)


73 of Glenolden passed away on August 20, 2020 at her home. She was born June 10, 1947 in Holden, WV to the late Floyd Tarquinto and Carmen Leonard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her Aunt Rose Femia and Uncle Frank Femia. Linda was a graduate of St. Maria Goretti High School, Saint Joseph's College and later went on to teach Fourth Grade for 40 years at St. Monica School in South Philadelphia. Linda was a member of St. George Parish in Glenolden, where she taught PREP and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Linda enjoyed spending her summers on the beach while vacationing in Ocean City, MD. Survivors include her husband and best friend of 45 years, John "Jack" Hawkins, Her Aunt Ann (Lou) Ziccarelli, cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends, all who will miss her dearly. Family and friends are invited to Linda's Viewing Wednesday Aug. 26th from 6 to 8 P.M. and again on Thursday from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at the CAVANAGH FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 301 Chester Pike, Norwood. Funeral Mass will be Thursday 11 A.M. at the Church of St. George, Lamont Ave, Glenolden. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield. State Mandated Occupancy Restrictions (under 25 people) and Social Distancing will be Observed. Face Masks are Required. In Lieu of flowers, donations in Linda's memory can be made to CADES, 401 Rutgers Ave. Swarthmore, PA 19081 or online at: www.cades.org




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
AUG
27
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. George
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
August 22, 2020
RIP Mrs Hawkins.. What awonderdul teacher you were to my son John at St Monica's and continued asking about him with his hockey endeavors
Rosemary Giacobbo
Friend
August 22, 2020
Prayers to Mrs. Hawkins family. I was fortunate enough to to have her as my 4th grade teacher at St.Monicas . She was a great and wonderful person. May she Rest In Peace .
Kathy VanArsdale Heller
Student
August 23, 2020
One of my all-time favorite teachers Ms. Tarquinto thank you for putting up with the class of 1972
Joe Gatta
Teacher
August 23, 2020
I am so shocked by aunt Linda's passing, my prayers are with you and the family. I know Aiden will really miss her.
williams elliott jr.
Grandparent
August 23, 2020
St Monica's class of 81. RIP Miss Hawkins.
Lisa Mcarthur-Kennard
Student
