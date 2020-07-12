1/1
LINDA KURITZKES
KURITZKES
LINDA


62, died on July 9, 2020 of complications from cancer. Devoted mother of Lisa and Greg; loving wife of Mark Bailey. A graduate of the University of Rochester, for both a Bachelor's of Chemistry and a Master's of Business and Finance, Linda began her career in Rochester. Linda held financial analyst roles in Chicago before moving to the greater Philadelphia area in Haddonfield, New Jersey, where she succeeded in senior roles in the healthcare industry. Linda was an advocate for anyone she met; she became a dedicated mentor, she was often called upon for advice, and she would gladly give her opinion-whether you wanted it or not. Her family, lifelong friends, and the communities to which she committed herself will dearly miss her.
Funeral services and interment are private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that any donations in her name be made to Caring Hearts Ministry, c/o Ilyse Janove, 55 Festival Dr., Voorhees, NJ 08043.

www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
