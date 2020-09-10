1/1
LINDA M. (MORRIS) MCHUGH
Peacefully on


September 7, 2020, at the age of 75. Loving wife of Edward J. Devoted mother of Edward M., Shannon Scarpato (Todd), Heather Miller (James), Erin Taggert (Sean), Ryan and Matthew (Alexandria). Dear Mom-Mom of Connor, Molly, Sean, Brendan, Carly, Teaghan, Luke, Anthony, Bella, Leonardo, Nina, Lana, Tessa, Finn. Sister of Mary Stoppel, George Morris, and the late Dennis Morris and Marie Lamaina. Relatives and friends are invited to gather Tuesday Sept. 15th, 9:30 - 10:45 A.M., St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave. followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to Alzheimer's Association., 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila. PA 19106 in her memory.www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
