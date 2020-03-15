|
|
RORER
LINDA (nee Hibbins)
A long-time resident of Gladwyne, passed on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital. Born in 1950 in New Brighton, England, Linda was the first child of William and Mary Hibbins. She graduated from Cheltenham High School, attended Vassar College and graduated from Arcadia University.
A kind and loving spirit, Linda donated her time to The Academy of Natural Sciences, The Vassar Club of Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Orchestra and The Junior League of Philadelphia. She was a devoted member at Church of the Redeemer in Bryn Mawr. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Herbert Rorer, her brother Stewart Hibbins, and her children, Heather Rorer and Edward Rorer. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be sent in her name to The Wild Dolphin Project, P.O. Box 8436 Jupiter, FL 33468, http://www.wilddolphinproject.org/;. The service will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020