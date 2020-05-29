SELM
LINDA
On May 22, 2020, age 72, of Liesuretown, NJ. Daughter of the late Theodore and Florence. Cousin of Leslie Krowchenko (Henry) and their son Sam. Dear friend of Anna Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice. Services and Interment are private.
LINDA
On May 22, 2020, age 72, of Liesuretown, NJ. Daughter of the late Theodore and Florence. Cousin of Leslie Krowchenko (Henry) and their son Sam. Dear friend of Anna Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice. Services and Interment are private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.