On May 22, 2020, age 72, of Liesuretown, NJ. Daughter of the late Theodore and Florence. Cousin of Leslie Krowchenko (Henry) and their son Sam. Dear friend of Anna Edwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to a charity of the donor's choice. Services and Interment are private.


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
