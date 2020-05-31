LINDA SHEILA (Herskowitz) KRIGER
KRIGER
LINDA SHEILA (nee Herskowitz)
May 29, 2020. Wife of Jake Kriger of Phila. Mother of Daniel and Ezra Solway, Rachel Kriger (Nick Corso), Jeremy Kriger (Yoella Epstein) and Mirah Kriger. Grandmother of Neima, Neli, Adel, Kassia, Maayan, Ayla and Evan. Private Graveside Services at Montefiore Cem. Contributions in her memory may be made to Center For Contemporary Mussar, (contemporarymussar.org)www.levinefuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
