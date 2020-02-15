|
PRINCE
LIONEL A.
On February 13, 2020, the day after celebrating his 89th birthday. Beloved husband of Zelda (nee Winthrop); loving father of Richard and his wife Donna, Jack and his wife Gretchen, and Robert and his wife Lisa; dear brother-in-law of Pearl and Harold Borten; proud and adoring grandfather of Julia, Gordon, Katrina, Oskar, Evan and Ross; uncle of Barry (Susan) Kahan and Judy Sander. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was a graduate of Temple University and Temple Law School and a member of the Phila. Bar Assoc. for over 60 yrs. He served as president of Beth David Reform Cong. and president of the Wynnefield Residence Assoc. He was a partner in the Zarwin Baum Law firm where he continued to practice until recently.
Relatives and friends are invited to Funeral Services, Sunday, 12:30 P.M. precisely at Beth David Refom Cong., 1130 Vaughan Lane, Gladwyne, PA 19035. Int. Haym Salomon Mem. Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Lisa and Rob Prince Monday and Tuesday from 6-8 P.M. Contributions in his memory may be made to Beth David Refom Cong. or to a .
www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 15, 2020