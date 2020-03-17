|
POLOGRUTO
LISA
Died at the age of 65 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. She was born on August 19th, 1954 to Charles Hevner and Marian Denny. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Pologruto (2007), husband Edward Pologruto (2017), and sister Suzanne Hevner (2019). She is survived by her daughter Jessica Pologruto, brother Richard Hevner and sister Patricia Hevner. Future service details to be shared once determined. Arrangements by
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020