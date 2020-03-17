Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LISA POLOGRUTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LISA POLOGRUTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LISA POLOGRUTO Notice
POLOGRUTO
LISA


Died at the age of 65 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the comfort of her own home. She was born on August 19th, 1954 to Charles Hevner and Marian Denny. She is preceded in death by her son Michael Pologruto (2007), husband Edward Pologruto (2017), and sister Suzanne Hevner (2019). She is survived by her daughter Jessica Pologruto, brother Richard Hevner and sister Patricia Hevner. Future service details to be shared once determined. Arrangements by
ALLEVA FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LISA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -