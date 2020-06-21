LOIS A. FERRY
FERRY
LOIS A.
84, formerly of Southwest Philly, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Robert F. Ferry. Born in Drexel Hill, she was the daughter of the late Harold S. and Kathleen M. (Garahan) Moffitt and she was prede-ceased by her brother William. Lois is survived by her 8 children Kathleen (Daniel) McBride, Patricia (Joseph) Wertz, Robert (Michelle) Ferry, Daniel (Ellen) Ferry, Ruth (Ed) Henderson, Marybeth (Kenny) Eife, Michael (Alicia) Ferry, James (Jessica) Ferry. She was blessed with the love of 23 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Lois worked as a secretary in social work for Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital for many years.
Visitation with family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 A.M. in Notre Dame Church, 950 Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA 19081. Private Interment in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery-Springfield. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Little Flower Manor, 1201 Springfield Rd. Darby PA 19023.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
JUN
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
