Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
CARTER
LOIS K.
63, of Hatfield, on Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020 at home after a long illness. Survived by her sisters, Jacqueline Carter, Lansdale and Robin Carter, Harleysville; step-brothers, Raymond Marshall (Tammy), Walter Marshall (Laurette), Thomas Marshall (Karen); 6 nieces; 2 nephews. Preceded by her sister, Pamela Friedman and her brother, John T. Carter, Jr. Relatives and friends may call Friday, Jan. 24th after 2 P.M. in HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, with Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment private in Green-lawn Cem., North Wales.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
