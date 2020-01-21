|
|
CARTER
LOIS K.
63, of Hatfield, on Thurs., Jan. 16, 2020 at home after a long illness. Survived by her sisters, Jacqueline Carter, Lansdale and Robin Carter, Harleysville; step-brothers, Raymond Marshall (Tammy), Walter Marshall (Laurette), Thomas Marshall (Karen); 6 nieces; 2 nephews. Preceded by her sister, Pamela Friedman and her brother, John T. Carter, Jr. Relatives and friends may call Friday, Jan. 24th after 2 P.M. in HUFF & LAKJER FUNERAL HOME, 701 Derstine Ave., Lansdale, with Funeral Service at 3 PM. Interment private in Green-lawn Cem., North Wales.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020