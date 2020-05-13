GEEHR
LOIS LUTZ
87, passed away May 8, 2020, at Springhouse Estates in Ambler. She was the beloved Wife of the late Rev. Frederic B. Geehr and treasured Mother to Lisa R. (James) Joyce, Kirsten G. (John) Fullerton, and Ethan F. (Shelley) Geehr; sister of Sally Collender of Fort Collins, Colorado, and the late MaryJane Wolfgang and Martha Samuels. Also survived by 4 grand-children, 2 great-grandchildren, and 12 nieces and nephews. Mrs. Geehr was a graduate of Moravian College for Women. She worked for many years as a Senior Copy Editor and Associate Managing Editor for the Division of Parish Services of the Lutheran Church in America. She also worked as a free-lance copy editor for many church publishing houses, working with many prominent theologians.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Interment at Union Cemetery in Whitemarsh is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Moravian College Scholarship Fund (https://app.mobilecause.com/form/c0-xaA?vid=84jpp) in her honor.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 13, 2020.