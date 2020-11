Or Copy this URL to Share

The Family of Lois M. Cross Presley, announces the passing of our Beloved on October 23, 2020. Affectionately known as Mom Momp, she has left a legacy of love, service and stewardship and will be missed by many. Service streaming will be announced by McKinley Memorial Baptist Church, 214 Cedar St., Willow Grove, 19090.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store