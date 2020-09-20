1/
LOIS MARY (nee WIELAND) SCHOCH
On Sept. 12, 2020, age 95. Wife of the late John H. Sr. Mother of John H. Jr. (Dorothy), Barbara McLaverty (Michael), Kenneth and Virginia Walls (George). Grandmother of Amy, Michael, Dennis, Susanne, Joanne, Matthew and Maureen. Great grandmother of Jaclyn, Justin, Matthew, Nicholas, Sophia and Jack. Great Great Grandmother of Charlotte Sister of the late Barbara Sutcliffe. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and their families. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Sept. 21, 2020 from 8:30 – 10:15 A.M. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Interment Hillside Cemetery. For full details visit: www.campbellfh.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
08:30 - 10:15 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
SEP
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
