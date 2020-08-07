1/
LOIS (Rothman) SOLOMON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SOLOMON
LOIS (nee. Rothman)
On August 6, 2020. Adored wife of the late Louis Solomon. Devoted mother of David (Lila) Solomon and Beth (John Matthews) Solomon. Family and friends are invited to graveside services at Shalom Memorial Park at 11:00 A.M. precisely. Contributions in her memory may be made to Ride Hard Breathe Easy www.ridehardbreatheeasy.com whose mission is to end the stigma and suffering for all lung cancer patients and caregivers. Donations can also be mailed to RHBE, 1119 Coventry Ave., Cheltenham, PA 19012.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 7, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved