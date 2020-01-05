|
BROMLEY
LOIS T.
Of Delray Beach, FL, died peacefully at Waverly Heights, Gladwyne, PA on December 23, 2019, at the age of 97. She was the wife of the late Richard N. Bromley and mother of Richard N. Bromley Jr. (Joan Eltonhead), Nancy Bromley Boyd, Arthur Wellesley Thompson Bromley (Janet Lewis) and Cynthia Philips Bromley (John Pettibone). She is also survived by 3 grand-daughters, Sarah Ashburn Bromley Maclean, Emilie Sawyers MacFarlane and Elizabeth Eltonhead Bromley; and twin great grandsons, Angus Bromley MacFarlane and Henry Sawyers MacFarlane. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Bryn Mawr Hospital.
Chadwick & McKinney FHwww.chadwickmckinney.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 5, 2020