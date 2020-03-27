Home

Ruffenach Funeral Home
2101 S 21St St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 389-0876
LOLA (nee Galosi)
Age 94, on March 24, 2020. Wife of the late Vincent; beloved mother of Lisa Calvano (Robert Williamson); dear sister of Barbara Caimi and the late Bruno Galosi. Also survived by nieces, nephews, and cousins near and far. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at SS. Peter and Paul Cem. Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to: St. Monica Elder Care Program, 1720 Ritner St., Phila., PA 19145

(RUFFENACH F.H.)

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 27, 2020
