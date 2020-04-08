|
DONATUCCI
LOLA M. (nee Martin)
81, passed away quietly at St. Mary's Hospital on April 5, 2020, after a short illness. Originally from Chester, WV, where she met her husband, Louis Donatucci Sr. where they remained happily married until his passing in 2014. Mother to Susan (Phil) Nazzaro, John, Lou Jr., and Joseph (Bonnie) Donatucci. Dearly missed by her 12 grandchildren, and many lifelong friends. There can not be a memorial service at this time, and burial will be private. A Service for friends and family will be held at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 8, 2020