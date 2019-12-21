|
|
CIAVARDONE
LONNY
On December 18, 2019. Brother of Robyn (Jordan) Lubowitz. Nephew of Gail Sahl. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 11 A.M. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Robyn & Jordan Lubowitz Sunday only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cerebral Palsy Assn., 102 E. Mermaid Lane, Phila., PA 19118.
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019