Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
Three Locations, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Roosevelt Memorial Park
LONNY CIAVARDONE

LONNY CIAVARDONE Notice
CIAVARDONE
LONNY
On December 18, 2019. Brother of Robyn (Jordan) Lubowitz. Nephew of Gail Sahl. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Sunday 11 A.M. Roosevelt Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the residence of Robyn & Jordan Lubowitz Sunday only. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Cerebral Palsy Assn., 102 E. Mermaid Lane, Phila., PA 19118.

www.levinefuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019
