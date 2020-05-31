LORENE H. (Davis) OGLEVEE
OGLEVEE
LORENE H. (nee Davis)
Age 95, on May 22, 2020. Wife of the late Harold Oglevee. Mother of David Oglevee (Anne) and Linda McCraw (Louis). Grandmother of 5, great grandmother of 10. Funeral Services will be held privately. Donations to Alzheimer's at http://act.alz.org/goto/LoreneOglevee would be appreciated by the family. For full obituary, please see www.UrbanFuneralHome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anton B. Urban Funeral Home
1111 S. Bethlehem Pike
Ambler, PA 19002
(215) 646-8556
