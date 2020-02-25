|
COPPOLA
LORENZO "LARRY"
Age 55, Feb. 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Falotico), devoted son of Ann Miriello and the late Lawrence Coppola, son- in-law of Joseph and Carol Falotico, dear brother-in-law of Daniel Falotico, dear uncle of Joseph and Carmela Falotico and Joey and Anthony Luciany. Dear friend of Paul and Karen Carabello. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday morning 11 A.M. at St. Edmond Church, 21st St. and Snyder Ave. Funeral Mass to begin 12 Noon. Int. private.
