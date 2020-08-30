August 26, 2020, of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ, formerly of Phila. Born Dec. 17, 1942 in Pottsville, PA, attended John W. Hallahan H.S. class of 1960. Loretta was a secretary at St. Bridget Parish in Phila., a member of the Fraternal Third Order of the Secular Franciscans. Survived by six children Loretta Kopervos, Christopher Kopervos, Sandra Battista (Mario), Lynda DiMarco (Frank), John Kopervos and Thomas Kopervos (Kerri); siblings Walter Williams, Catherine Kunf, Donna Ruczynski, George Williams, Joseph Williams, Patricia Williams and Geraldine Kunf; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Predeceased by husband Joseph Kopervos, Sr.; son Joseph Kopervos, Jr.; parents Walter and Catherine Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org/donate
. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 P.M. on Tuesday, September 1st at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. A second viewing will be held on Tuesday from 9 to 9:30 at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point 08244. Interment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com