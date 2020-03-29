|
|
DEISSLER
LORETTA A. (Markelwitz)
(nee Link)
Jan. 9, 1922 - March 19, 2020A life-long resident of Philadelphia. Loretta was an insurance underwriter with The Travelers and Marsh & McLennan Companies. She is survived by her loving son John (Jack) Markle of Myrtle Beach and her daughter Patricia Rementer as well as her six grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. GALZERANO F.H.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020