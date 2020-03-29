Home

LORETTA DEISSLER

LORETTA DEISSLER
DEISSLER
LORETTA A. (Markelwitz)
(nee Link)

Jan. 9, 1922 - March 19, 2020

A life-long resident of Philadelphia. Loretta was an insurance underwriter with The Travelers and Marsh & McLennan Companies. She is survived by her loving son John (Jack) Markle of Myrtle Beach and her daughter Patricia Rementer as well as her six grandchildren and many great and great great grandchildren. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. GALZERANO F.H.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 29, 2020
