BOVE-CROWELL
LORETTA G.
Of Haverford, PA passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020. She is the wife of the late Edwin Crowell. She is the daughter of the late Anthony and Marie (nee Cortese) Bove, MD. She is the sister of the late Frank Bove, MD., Rita Hanlon, and Gemma Weiner. She is the aunt of Frank Bove, Richard Bove, MD., Anthony Bove, Louis Bove, and the late Ronald Bove She is also the close friend of Rita Nash, Anthony Komernicka, and Rosemary "Bunny" Schnell.
Loretta was born on Feb. 6, 1929 in Phila., PA. She went and graduated from the Thaddeus B. Stevens Practice School, Cooke Junior High School, Philadelphia High School for Girls Class of '46, and Beaver College (now Arcadia Univer-sity) Class of '51, where she received her BS in chemistry. She spent her entire working career at Bell Telephone Company. She was among the first women executives and was a public relations specialist for over 40 years. She was very active into her 80's, working on several boards and clubs. She served on The Republican Women of Pennsylvania, Cosmopolitan Club, she was the first woman president of the Poor Richard Club. Loretta was also on the board of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. She loved to read and enjoyed music; especially Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland.
Due to the pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. There will be a public service later. This website will be updated as information becomes available. www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 2, 2020.