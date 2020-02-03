|
|
MULLIN
LORETTA J. (nee Anderson)
on January 31, 2020 of Philadelphia, PA and Naples, FL. She was the wind beneath her families wings. Beloved wife of Gerald M. Mullin. Dearest Mother of the late Carolann Leuthy (Donald), Janet Antonyk (Raymond), Loretta Kenney (Joseph), Gerald M. Mullin Jr. (Jennifer) and Michael Mullin (Patricia). Loving Mommom to Corinne (Chris), Erica (Kristen), Michael (Carley), Danielle, Janet (Sean), Shane, Jamison, Jenna, Brynn, Madison, Kylie, Carolann and Gerald and her great grandchildren Layla and Christopher. Sister of Dolores, Janet, Thomas, James, Suzanne, Maureen and pre-deceased by Maryanne, Robert and Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 10 A.M. until her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to JFK Medical Center, Designation: Center for Brain Injuries.
www.fluehr.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020