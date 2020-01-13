|
SABATINO
LORETTA K. (nee Scarpone)
January 10, 2020, age 79 of Drexel Hill, formerly of 49th St. Beloved wife of Joe, mother of Anita (Jerry) Martinelli and Joey Jr., sister of Joseph Scarpone and the late Joann Ford, grand-mother of Nicholas, Alexander and Christopher Martinelli. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. at St. Bernadette of Lourdes Church, 1035 Turner Ave., Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 11 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donation to Bryn Mawr Hospital Palliative Care Team, 130 S Bryn Mawr Ave., Bryn Mawr PA 19010.
