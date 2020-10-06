1/1
LORETTA L. "LORI" (YOUNG) TRANSUE
LORETTA L. "LORI" (NEE YOUNG) Passed away Saturday October 3, 2020 at the age of 86 with her family at her side. Lori resided in Newtown PA., and formerly of Bensalem. Adored wife of John (Jack) Transue. Awesome mother of Donna Tamasitis (John), John Transue (Karen), and Mark Transue (Ronni). Best Mom-Mom in the world to her 7 grandchildren; John Transue (Laura), Julie Murphy (Ryan), Kevin and Jackson Tamasitis, Mark, Shawn and Austin Transue. Great Grandmother to Violet and Ruby Transue. Future grandmother-in-law to Megan Young and Brennan McEntee. She is also survived by her brother Buddy and sister-in-law Barbara Vile, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Thursday 10:30 A.M. at St. Andrews Church, 81 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA 18940, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:30 A.M. The Interment will be held on Friday at 9:00 A.M. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA 18940. www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
