LORETTA (Wermuth) LAVELLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LORETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAVELLE
LORETTA (nee Wermuth)
Age 87, of Phila., PA. Passed away on May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Dear wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Joseph (Mary), Loretta Lay (John) and the late Ann DeZuani (Mark). Sadly missed by 7 grand-children, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Harry, Francis and Peter. Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 29th at Holy Sepulchre Cem. www.wackermanfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerman Funeral Home
8060 Verree Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19111
(215) 342-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved