LAVELLE
LORETTA (nee Wermuth)
Age 87, of Phila., PA. Passed away on May 25, 2020 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Dear wife of the late Joseph. Beloved mother of Joseph (Mary), Loretta Lay (John) and the late Ann DeZuani (Mark). Sadly missed by 7 grand-children, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Harry, Francis and Peter. Graveside services for immediate family will be held on Friday, May 29th at Holy Sepulchre Cem. www.wackermanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.