Or Copy this URL to Share

BRZOZOWSKI

LORETTA M. (nee Kozak)

On April 30, 2020. Wife of the late Richard Brzozowski, dear mother of Richard and his wife Lynette, loving grandmother of Bryce and Connor. Also survived by a sister Carol Tabin and a brother Joseph Kozak. Services and interment private.PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, INC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store