LORETTA M. (Kozak) BRZOZOWSKI
BRZOZOWSKI
LORETTA M. (nee Kozak)
On April 30, 2020. Wife of the late Richard Brzozowski, dear mother of Richard and his wife Lynette, loving grandmother of Bryce and Connor. Also survived by a sister Carol Tabin and a brother Joseph Kozak. Services and interment private.PAUL J. KARCSH FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul J Karcsh Funeral Home
164 Cotton St
Philadelphia, PA 19127
(215) 482-0674
