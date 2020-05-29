LORETTA NAPP
NAPP
LORETTA
On May 26, 2020 of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late Paul Napp. Mother of Steve Napp and Andrea "Andi" (Bob) Keeney. Grandmother of Tyler Keeney and Ryan (Cathy) Napp. Great grandmother of Callie and Carter Napp. Former mother-in-law of Barb Napp. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream service on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at 1 P.M. on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Facebook Page. Contributions can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, www.chop.edu or the Alzheimer's Association,
www.alz.org.PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
