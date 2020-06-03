SPIEGEL
LORETTA
Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, in Elkins Park, PA. Loving mother of Bill Spiegel (Sherrie), the late Eric Spiegel, and Gary Spiegel (Ann); adored grandmother of Jason Spiegel (Natalie), Rachel Fleischer (Matthew), Scott Spiegel, Stephanie Spiegel, Elizabeth Spiegel and Madeline Spiegel; cherished great grandmother of Lily and Ari Fleischer; dear sister of Jackie Baer (Ronald). She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Service and interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Philadelphia, 2100 Arch St. Phila., Pa.19103. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.