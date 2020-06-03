LORETTA SPIEGEL
SPIEGEL
LORETTA
Passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, in Elkins Park, PA. Loving mother of Bill Spiegel (Sherrie), the late Eric Spiegel, and Gary Spiegel (Ann); adored grandmother of Jason Spiegel (Natalie), Rachel Fleischer (Matthew), Scott Spiegel, Stephanie Spiegel, Elizabeth Spiegel and Madeline Spiegel; cherished great grandmother of Lily and Ari Fleischer; dear sister of Jackie Baer (Ronald). She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Service and interment are private. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Jewish Federation of Philadelphia, 2100 Arch St. Phila., Pa.19103. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
