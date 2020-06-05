MOORE
LORRAINE C. (nee Fortino)
Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Lorraine was raised in the Frankford section of Philadelphia where her parents owned a small grocery store on Paul Street for many years. She attended Mater Dolorosa Elementary School and later graduated from St. Hubert High School, class of '59. She had a love for music, especially music from the 50's that reminded her of her teen years. Family was everything to Lorraine. She was raised surrounded by an abundance of family and friends, a tradition she continued as she and her husband raised their own family in the Holmesburg area of Philadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, John J. Moore; parents Elizabeth and Charles Fortino; and her dear siblings Elizabeth "Betty" Kiley and Anthony Fortino. She is survived by her children, Raymond Moore (Peter), Michael Moore (Alex), Coleen (nee Moore) Denicola; her 2 beloved grandchildren Nicky Denicola and Andrea Denicola; and her nieces and nephews, to whom she was lovingly known as "Aunt Rainey".
Due to the current Covid 19 public health concerns, Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Her Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lorraine's name to the University of Pennsylvania Neurology/Epilepsy Center, https://www.med.upenn.edu/neurology/epilepsy-program.html or Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Nuns), https://adorationsisters.org/about/gift-giving/
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.