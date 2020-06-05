LORRAINE C. (Fortino) MOORE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MOORE
LORRAINE C. (nee Fortino)


Passed away peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020. Lorraine was raised in the Frankford section of Philadelphia where her parents owned a small grocery store on Paul Street for many years. She attended Mater Dolorosa Elementary School and later graduated from St. Hubert High School, class of '59. She had a love for music, especially music from the 50's that reminded her of her teen years. Family was everything to Lorraine. She was raised surrounded by an abundance of family and friends, a tradition she continued as she and her husband raised their own family in the Holmesburg area of Philadelphia.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, John J. Moore; parents Elizabeth and Charles Fortino; and her dear siblings Elizabeth "Betty" Kiley and Anthony Fortino. She is survived by her children, Raymond Moore (Peter), Michael Moore (Alex), Coleen (nee Moore) Denicola; her 2 beloved grandchildren Nicky Denicola and Andrea Denicola; and her nieces and nephews, to whom she was lovingly known as "Aunt Rainey".
Due to the current Covid 19 public health concerns, Interment will be private at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Her Catholic Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Lorraine's name to the University of Pennsylvania Neurology/Epilepsy Center, https://www.med.upenn.edu/neurology/epilepsy-program.html or Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters (Pink Nuns), https://adorationsisters.org/about/gift-giving/

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved