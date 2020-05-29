SR. LORRAINE DeVILLER S.H.C.J.
DeVILLER, S.H.C.J.
SR. LORRAINE
Formerly Mother Mary Donald, 91 years of age, on May 24, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Jerome and Rose Mary DeViller (nee Thibeau). Pre-deceased by her siblings Donald Boudreau, Marjorie Pothier, Warren Boudreau (Barbara), Bernice (Bunnie) Fitzgerald, Andrew DeViller and Wilma Whiting. Survived by her sister-in-law Paulette DeViller and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus Retirement Fund, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087.
Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
