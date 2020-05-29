DeVILLER, S.H.C.J.SR. LORRAINEFormerly Mother Mary Donald, 91 years of age, on May 24, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Jerome and Rose Mary DeViller (nee Thibeau). Pre-deceased by her siblings Donald Boudreau, Marjorie Pothier, Warren Boudreau (Barbara), Bernice (Bunnie) Fitzgerald, Andrew DeViller and Wilma Whiting. Survived by her sister-in-law Paulette DeViller and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Services and interment are private due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to the Sisters of the Holy Child Jesus Retirement Fund, 1341 Montgomery Ave., Rosemont, PA 19010. Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Avenue, Wayne, PA 19087.Online condolences