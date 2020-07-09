PENNELLLORRAINE FLETCHER
of Dunwoody Village, formerly of Malvern, passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at the age of 79. She was married for 51 years to Franklin Herbert Pennell, Jr. who passed away just 9.5 months ago. Beloved mother of Susannah Pennell Rinker, Franklin Herbert Pennell III (Pudding), dear sister of Joy Alice Fletcher Montgomery (Andy) and Anne Frances (Candy) Fletcher Spratt (Sandy), and adored Mimi to Chase William Rinker, Charlie Pennell Rinker and Luna George Pennell. Lorrie was also a treasured cousin, aunt, sister-in-law and friend.
Born on September 19, 1940 in NYC to George Alfred Fletcher II and Julia Hopnick Fletcher, Lorrie grew up the middle of three sisters outside of Philadelphia. Her father, as secretary of the Phillies, instilled a love of Phillies baseball in her. She always had a game on the radio or TV, and impressed many with her prowess and love of the team. Lorrie graduated from Germantown Friends School where she was an excellent student and athlete. She went on to earn her Bachelors Degree in Science from Penn State University, where she became a proud member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:00 am ET, where relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Lorrie's life virtually through this link:
https://www.facebook.com/MaugerGivnishFuneralHome/live/
Donations may be made in Lorrie's name to The American Cancer Society
.
