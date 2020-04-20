Home

John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
LORRAINE FLORENCE (Witcoskie) SCHMIDT

passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020. She was surrounded by her family in her Flourtown home, where she lived for over 62 years. She was 90 years old. She grew up in Shamokin, as one was one of 13 children. Lorraine was pre-deceased by her husband of 53 years, Paul Schmidt. She is survived by her children, Sally Schmidt, Beth Schmidt, Paula Schmidt, Lorraine Acierno and her husband, Richard, Paul "Butch" Schmidt and his wife, Deborah; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Schmidt is being interred at a private service. Memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Hospice, 8765 Stenton Ave., Wyndmoor, PA, 19038 or keystonecare.com.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
