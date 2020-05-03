MURRAY

LORRAINE M. (nee Smyth)

Born August 10, 1949. Age 70, of Philadelphia, passed away April 22, 2020. Her devoted son Joseph and Devon Moyer were with her and comforted Lorraine when she passed. She was the youngest child of J. Patrick and Rose Smyth, devoted and loving mother of Joseph, cherished sister of Patricia Reres (Robert, dec.), Thomas (Helen) Smyth and Maureen (Robert) Fitzsimmons. Survived and sadly missed by her Aunt Mary Nickel (McClernon) many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Lorraine's warm and generous spirit and unwavering sense of humor and family will not be for-gotten by all those she touched in her life, we will miss her.

Funeral Services and Interment will be held at a later date.



