LORRAINE M. (Smyth) MURRAY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LORRAINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MURRAY
LORRAINE M. (nee Smyth)
Born August 10, 1949. Age 70, of Philadelphia, passed away April 22, 2020. Her devoted son Joseph and Devon Moyer were with her and comforted Lorraine when she passed. She was the youngest child of J. Patrick and Rose Smyth, devoted and loving mother of Joseph, cherished sister of Patricia Reres (Robert, dec.), Thomas (Helen) Smyth and Maureen (Robert) Fitzsimmons. Survived and sadly missed by her Aunt Mary Nickel (McClernon) many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Lorraine's warm and generous spirit and unwavering sense of humor and family will not be for-gotten by all those she touched in her life, we will miss her.
Funeral Services and Interment will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved