ANDREOLA
LOUIS A. "LOUIE LOBSTER"
February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa "Terry" (nee Tessier). Devoted father of Michele (Joseph) DiDio, Nicole (Joseph DellaPia) Andreola, and Monique (Gerry Holleran) Greco. Stepfather of Arty G. (Kelly) Tessier. Also survived by 16 grandchildren. Brother of Denise D'Orazio. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING MONDAY EVENING 7 - 9 P.M. and TUESDAY 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at THE MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2531-35 S. Broad St. Funeral Mass, 10 A.M., Annunciation B.V.M. Church, 10th and Dickinson Sts. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in his memory to , 626 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020