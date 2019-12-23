Home

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
1500 Marian Rd.
Abington, PA
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
1500 Marian Rd.
Abington, PA
RIEFFEL
LOUIS A., ESQ.


on Dec. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Glenda M. (nee McWhorter). Beloved father of Kevin A. Rieffel, Esq. (Lisa) and Caitlin Mann (David). Dear brother of Frances Lockwood (Stephen), Claire Ronneburg (Frank) and James Rieffel (Sarah). Lou was a respected trial attorney with twelve years in the Phila. District Attorney's Office and decades in civil and medical malpractice defense. A fantastic story teller, Lou earned a Daytime Emmy Award for writing. Lou enjoyed traveling the world in addition to visiting Ocean City, NJ and Naples, FL. His love for La Salle and Georgetown was only exceeded by love of his family. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Friday, Dec. 27th, 2019 beginning at 10 AM at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 1500 Marian Rd., Abington, PA 19001. Funeral Mass to follow at 11 AM. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's name to LaSalle College High School, 8605 Cheltenham Ave., Wydmoor, PA 19038 would be appreciated by his family.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 23, 2019
