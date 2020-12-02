1/1
Louis Canuso
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Nov. 29, 2020 at the age of 94. Lou was the beloved and loving husband of Amelia his wife of 64 years. Devoted father of Joseph (Maureen), Mary, Gerald (Mary), Theresa (James) Carlson, Georgeann (Mary Talalaj), Francis X. (Dina), Amy (Joseph) Madera and the late Louis Jr. Beloved grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 10. Lou was a longtime resident of Moorestown. In 1964 he founded Louis P. Canuso Inc. which is a wholesale distributor of Pipe, Valves and Fittings located in Thorofare, NJ. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Louis P. Canuso Jr. Memorial Fund, c/o Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia PA 19104 or Kings Crusade in memory of Louis Canuso, P.O. Box 1263 Marlton, NJ 08053. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page https://www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com/obituaries/Louis-Canuso/

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
