|
|
CAIMI
LOUIS D.
December 24, 2019, 82 years old; born January 12, 1937. Husband of the late Shawn K. Caimi in 2003; loving father of Anne Marie Caimi Capcino (Tony) of Bensalem, PA, Michael Caimi (Cathi) of Norristown, PA, Stephen Caimi (Tracy) of The Woodlands, TX, and Kevin Caimi (Kathryn) of Arlington, VA, brother of Deacon Ronald Caimi (Marguerite) of Somerset, NJ, 6 grand-children and beloved friend of Katerina and Chris Higginbotham. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, January 11, 10:00 A.M., at St. Ephrem Catholic Church, 5400 Hulmeville Road, Bensalem, PA 19020. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 7, 2020