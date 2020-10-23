1/1
LOUIS F. "SONNY" CASSELLO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LOUIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 85, October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marian (nee LoBiando). Devoted father of Louise (Eddie) Colletta and Anthony (Debbie) Cassello. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Dana, Gianna and Kristin; great grandfather of Louis. Dear brother of Gaeton (Jennie) Cassello and the late Frank "Keeg" (the late Phyllis) Cassello; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bayada Hospice c/o Rob Ziccardi, 4300 Haddonfield Road, East Bldg., Pennsauken, NJ 08109 in Louis' memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Stella Maris Church
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Stella Maris Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved