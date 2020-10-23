Age 85, October 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Marian (nee LoBiando). Devoted father of Louise (Eddie) Colletta and Anthony (Debbie) Cassello. Loving grandfather of Christopher, Dana, Gianna and Kristin; great grandfather of Louis. Dear brother of Gaeton (Jennie) Cassello and the late Frank "Keeg" (the late Phyllis) Cassello; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, 9:00 to 9:45 A.M. at Stella Maris Church, 10th and Bigler Sts. Funeral Mass to begin 10:00 A.M. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bayada Hospice c/o Rob Ziccardi, 4300 Haddonfield Road, East Bldg., Pennsauken, NJ 08109 in Louis' memory. Please share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net